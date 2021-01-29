Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $160.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -214.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

