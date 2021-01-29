Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.96

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 106504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.