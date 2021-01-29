Wedbush Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,770.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1,635.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

