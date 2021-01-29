Wedbush Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,863,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after buying an additional 219,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

