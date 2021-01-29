Wedbush Comments on Polaris Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

NYSE PII opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.