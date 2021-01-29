Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Boosted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 213.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

NYSE WSO opened at $250.92 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $264.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

