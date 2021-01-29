Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,936. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.