Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lifted to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

