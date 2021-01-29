Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Down 5.6%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.81. 1,380,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 793,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Truist upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

