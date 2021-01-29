Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

