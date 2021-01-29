Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €117.95 ($138.76).

WCH opened at €119.05 ($140.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €117.09 and a 200 day moving average of €93.54. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -9.12. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

