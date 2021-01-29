W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. "

Shares of NYSE GRA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. 14,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.00 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $69.43.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,913,000 after buying an additional 546,910 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

