VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) versus OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Head to Head Comparison

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoSec Medical and VYNE Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$42.25 million ($2.56) -2.67 VYNE Therapeutics $10.64 million 35.19 -$73.70 million ($3.09) -0.72

OncoSec Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics. OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OncoSec Medical and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.64%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than OncoSec Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -332.61% -148.97% VYNE Therapeutics N/A -331.83% -210.68%

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats OncoSec Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. It is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in Phase IIb clinical trials (KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the company is developing monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC that has completed the Phase II clinical trials; and new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications to treat deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung, bladder, pancreatic, and other visceral lesions. It has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park's intravital microscopy and enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults; and FCD105, a topical combination foam that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. In addition, it is developing Serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, used as a treatment option for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

