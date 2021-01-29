VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in January

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,095,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VSBGF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.80.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
