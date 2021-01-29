Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,408 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,502,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 351,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,090,000 after acquiring an additional 275,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,060. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

