Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $3.55. 22,550,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 3,338,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

