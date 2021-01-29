Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the December 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

