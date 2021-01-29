Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

