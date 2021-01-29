Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.

V opened at $198.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

