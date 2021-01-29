Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VABK remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

