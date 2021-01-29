Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VABK remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.