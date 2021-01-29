VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 74.3% in January

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11,184.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $62.54 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

