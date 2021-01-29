Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Shares Gap Down to $640.00

Shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $640.00, but opened at $610.00. Victoria plc (VCP.L) shares last traded at $669.00, with a volume of 17,433 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £781.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 653.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 448.33.

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

