ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 257,662 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

