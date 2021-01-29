VestChain Achieves Market Cap of $8.97 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One VestChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 35% against the dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $137.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00758113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.82 or 0.03759006 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033707 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain (VEST) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

