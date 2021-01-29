VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEON. TheStreet cut VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 109.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

