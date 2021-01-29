Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.34. 7,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

