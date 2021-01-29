Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 4,964 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 258.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.52. 13,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.98 and its 200 day moving average is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

