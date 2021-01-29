Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $2.01 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $521.37. 43,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

