Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 106,195 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 759.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $66.71. 43,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,682. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

