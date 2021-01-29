Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,006 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 770,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 131,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

