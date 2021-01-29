Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stake Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $175.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

