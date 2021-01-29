Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 6% Higher

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.52. 736,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 402,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $217,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vapotherm by 969.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vapotherm by 25.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 33.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.