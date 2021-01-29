Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.77. 44,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

