Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,594. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

