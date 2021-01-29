Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,272,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $278.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

