Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 322,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 161,513 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

