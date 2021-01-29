Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $208.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

