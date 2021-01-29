Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a growth of 1,320.4% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

VYMI stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 405,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.