Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.56 on Friday, reaching $355.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,553. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.44. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

