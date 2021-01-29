Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.79. 2,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.44. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.