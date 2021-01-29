Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $253.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $262.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

