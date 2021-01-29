Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 267,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

