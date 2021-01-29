Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 138,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.