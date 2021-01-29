Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $8.04 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,195.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

