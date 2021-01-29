VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Shares Down 2.3%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 20,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 25,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.74% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

