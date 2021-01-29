Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.23. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $836.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.51 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 23.11% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec will post -13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vallourec (VLOWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.