Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

