Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

VLY opened at $10.36 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

