V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

