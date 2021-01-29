V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,880 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

